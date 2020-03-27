Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Screen Protector Glass is Now Available from Mobileparts.us

Mobileparts.us is Also Offering Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and S20

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / The founders of Mobileparts.us, an online retailer that stocks a variety of accessories for mobile phones, are pleased to announce that they are now offering tempered glass screen protectors for three Samsung Galaxy phones. Shoppers can now find Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Screen Protector Glass, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Screen Protector Glass and Samsung Galaxy S20 Screen Protector Glass.

To learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 6.9 inch 3D full cover glass screen protector and its many features, please check out http://www.mobileparts.us/SamsungGalaxyS20ultraGlassScreenProtector.

As a company spokesperson noted, all of the Samsung Galaxy tempered glass screen protectors are made with Asahi glass from Japan, which features a strength of 9H out of 10 on the Mohs' scale for its scratch resistance. The company is based in the United States and all orders also ship from here in the U.S.

The founders of Mobileparts.us understand that mobile phones typically cost a great deal of money, and that people wish to take extra steps to keep their investments in great condition.

This knowledge has inspired the founders to continually be on the lookout for the best quality tempered glass screen protectors that are specifically designed for each smartphone model. With the recent addition of the new Samsung Galaxy Screen Protector Glass, more smartphones than ever will be well protected.

"The ultra slim protector gives real touch feeling and high sensitivity, promising original high-response touch feeling without any interference," the company spokesperson noted, adding that thanks to the screen protector's ultra clear 99 percent High-Transparency, users will enjoy high-definition clear viewing.

The glass screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy models are also coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers; this means the glass protects against sweat and oil residue from fingerprints, keeping the phone screen looking pristine all day long.

The screens are only 0.33mm thin, but they are definitely durable, the spokesperson noted.

"Your screen will better survive everyday knocks since the glass screen is durable enough to withstand a three-point bending test."

Mobileparts.us is an online store that offers accessories like screen protectors for mobile phones. The website has been carefully designed to provide shoppers with an amazingly flexible online shopping experience, and its ease of navigation is something that the team from Mobileparts.us thinks shoppers will depend on and appreciate. For more information, please visit http://www.mobileparts.us/.

