SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story onminimizing inventory costs and optimizing cash flow for an automotive company. The case study highlights how our study helped the client to predict future demand patterns and withstand growing competition.

Project background

The company wanted to balance out the irregularities in the supply and demand curve. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to ensure that their products are produced at the right time and delivered seamlessly.

"Companies in the automotive industry must develop a supply and demand forecasting strategy to help predict future demand patterns and respond in an agile manner to varying customer needs," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client an automotive company in the US - enhanced supply chain performance and optimized cash flow. The solution offered helped them to:

Improve forecast accuracy.

Devise a strong inventory replenishment plan.

Outcome: To cater to the specific requirements of the client. the experts at SpendEdge conducted a supply and demand forecasting study. They analyzed different supply markets and offered incisive insights to help the client gain comprehensive insights for informed decision making with regards to product development. The solution offered helped the client to understand latest trends, seasonality, cost of production, thereby, decreasing stock-outs and improving inventory management.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

