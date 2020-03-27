Sberbank (SBER) The Supervisory Board of Sberbank has approved the changes to the decisions reached at the previous meeting held on March 17, 2020 27-March-2020 / 17:08 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Supervisory Board of Sberbank has approved the changes to the decisions reached at the previous meeting held on March 17, 2020. Pursuant to the application Philip Gudgeon submitted to the bank on March 26, 2020, in which he waived his right to be elected as a Supervisory Board member, and the withdrawal of his consent - dated March 10, 2020 - to be nominated for the board, the Supervisory Board has resolved to remove Philip Gudgeon from the list of candidates nominated for the board and scheduled to be voted on during the Annual General Meeting of Sberbank shareholders dedicated to the 2019 performance, which is set to be held through remote voting on April 24, 2020. Due to the approval of the changes to the list of nominees to be voted on, the bank has also decided to amend the form and texts of ballots, and the wording of its decision regarding the AGM agenda item "On Electing Supervisory Board Members". The bank has resolved to forward the approved resolution to Sberbank shareholders, meeting all legal requirements, and send electronic copies to nominee shareholders that are registered on the shareholder's ledger of Sberbank. The bank will provide the shareholders with sufficient explanations with regards to the board decisions, which will be included in the meeting materials. Due to the decisions adopted by the Supervisory Board, Philip Gudgeon will not be voted on as a board nominee. # # # *Sberbank* Alexander Baziyan Press office Tel.: +7 495 957 5721 media@sberbank.ru https://twitter.com/SberbankMedia [1] *Sberbank* is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is the founder and principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the bank's authorised capital plus one voting share, with the remaining 50% held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has customers in 18 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches, and its international operations include the UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. The bank holds general banking licence No. 1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com [2] (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru [3]. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 55238 EQS News ID: 1009587 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=64e2e5a1893342eda5748d27342cb388&application_id=1009587&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3404b78992d31b00b8d7a87b51a05ec&application_id=1009587&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=378682496d93ad736271d8948eaf036a&application_id=1009587&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)