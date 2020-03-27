Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2020) - The regulated cannabis industry has recently united to address a critical issue it has faced since its inception: a lack of equitable access to banking services and financial support. The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to fix this while demonstrating that cannabis is an essential product.

We commend the individuals and organizations that have been vocal in their support for the cause: Don Davies (MP), Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (MP), Scott Reid (MP), Dan Sutton (Tantalus Labs), The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, and the Cannabis Council of Canada. Their lobby efforts have been directed towards the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), Bill Morneau P.C., M.P. (Minister of Finance), and Navdeep Bains P.C., M.P. (Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry), in an attempt to influence federal decision makers.

In solidarity, Alan Aldous has created an educational website to highlight the positive contributions to the Canadian economy, www.LegalTender.ca. We have also organized a coalition of industry experts, associations, and companies to advocate for change, including the Cannabis Council of Canada, NORML Canada, the British Columbia Independent Cannabis Association, the Ontario Independent Cannabis Association, the Alberta Cannabis Micro Licence Association, and The Cannabis Conservatory.

"The cannabis industry is doing its best to provide Canadians with an uninterrupted supply of legal cannabis, but it is not immune to the effects of COVID-19. Cannabis businesses deserve access to the same financial support being made available to other industries. Cannabis sector jobs are just as worthy of protection as any other," says Trina Fraser, a prominent cannabis industry lawyer at firm Brazeau Seller Law.

In just one day, hundreds of Canadians have signed this urgent petition (https://bit.ly/2QKvwTQ) advocating for equitable treatment by the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Federal Government of Canada. We are thrilled by the response so far, and encourage hard-working Canadians to sign, share, and have their voices heard.

About Alan Aldous

Alan Aldous is a public relations agency for the emerging cannabis and psychedelics markets led by leading Canadian cannabis media professionals. The agency works with all the major newswire distribution services across North America, which makes transitioning to Alan Aldous easy for companies with existing PR efforts.

For media contact Alex Krause, Head Publicist, 519-835-8345, alex@alanaldous.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53883