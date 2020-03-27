Major Medical Breakthrough in Taiwan: Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Extended the Disease Spectrum of Deep Neck Infection

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Deep neck infection (DNI) is a potentially life-threatening disease involving deep cervical spaces. It is also commonly seen in otolaryngology emergencies. Patients usually attend emergency departments complaining of neck swelling, dysphagia, and even respiratory distress. These patients usually require intensive care and aggressive treatments, such as intensive care unit admission, surgical drainage, or even tracheostomy. However, the incidence, management and treatment outcome of DNI in patients with specific catastrophic diseases remained unknown, because it's very difficult to conduct a single-center study with an adequate sample size and sufficient follow-up period.

Using the National Health Insurance Research Database (NHIRD), a nationwide population-based database of Taiwan, Dr. Geng-He Chang, Dr. Ming-Shao Tsai, Dr. Yao-Hsu Yang, Chia-Yen Liu, and Health Information and Epidemiology Lab of Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital identified adequate numbers of patients with sufficient follow-up period and minimal selection bias. Dr. Chang et al. have published five studies in distinguished journals. These studies are the first to investigating the risk, treatment, and prognosis of DNI in patients with end-stage renal disease, liver cirrhosis, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and type I DM. Dr. Chang et al. extended the disease spectrum and prompts physicians to pay more attention to DNI patients comorbid with the above catastrophic diseases.

Links of the publications about deep neck infection

Deep Neck Infection in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Patients: Real-World Evidence Real-world evidence for increased deep neck infection risk in patients with rheumatoid arthritis The Association Between Decompensated Liver Cirrhosis and Deep Neck Infection: Real-World Evidence High Risk of Deep Neck Infection in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus: A Nationwide Population-Based Cohort Study End-stage renal disease: a risk factor of deep neck infection-a nationwide follow-up study in Taiwan

About Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital was founded in 1973 by Wang Yung-ching to commemorate his father Wang Chang-gung. The hospital network has a total of 10,050 beds. Established in 2002, Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital is a district hospital in Chiayi County, Taiwan. In 2001, founder Yung-Ching Wang believed the people of Chiayi lacked medical resources and expertise and built Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in a former sugar field.

