Salesforce effectiveness plays a crucial role in pharma as it provides organizations with substantial opportunities to progress organic growth and increase margins. It also helps businesses in developing new sales strategies to meet their business goals and organizational requirements. Salesforce effectiveness is mainly about driving revenue for the organization by leveraging customer acquisition strategies, improving physician marketing and promoting cross-selling, this enables the salesforce to direct their effort towards profitable customers.

According to Quantzig's sales analytics experts, "An effective sales force can help develop and drive a robust go-to-market strategy, which can create a positive impact on the organization's bottom line."

Salesforce Analytics for Pharma: Three Ways to Boost Effectiveness

Here are three ways to boost salesforce for pharma companies:

Develop skills and analytics capabilities: Frequently discuss the organizational values with your sales representatives and help them to develop skills that align with the values of your organization. Assign responsibilities: Assign responsibility to each representative according to their skills and strengths to yield better sales results. Provide marketing intelligence insights: To provide sales and marketing intelligence it is advisable to leverage sales data analytics and customer analytics. Quantifiable observations are always helpful in pitching new products to your customers.

