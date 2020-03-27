The "Neurological Devices Market Analysis, Size, Trends Europe 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report discusses the medical devices, capital equipment and device accessories used by neurosurgeons. The various segments of the neurological devices market, as well as the conditions they treat, are introduced below.
The European market for neuromodulation, neurovascular and neurosurgical devices is collectively referred to as the European neurological device market. As defined in this report, the European market includes Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands), Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden), Austria, Switzerland and Portugal.
The full report suite on the European market for neurological devices includes cerebrospinal fluid management devices, detachable coils, liquid embolics, neurovascular guidewires, neurovascular catheters, neurovascular stents, aneurysm clips, intrasaccular stents, neurovascular thrombectomy devices, ultrasonic aspirators, neuromodulation devices, intrathecal pumps, stereotactic devices and transcranial magnetic simulators. The market for balloon occlusion is discussed separately in the appendix.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. DISEASE OVERVIEW
2.1 BASIC ANATOMY
2.2 DISEASE PATHOLOGY AND DISORDERS
2.2.1 Introduction
2.2.2 General Diagnostics and Neurosurgery
2.2.3 Tumor and Brain Cancer
2.2.4 Brain Arteriovenous Malformations
2.2.5 Ischemic Stroke
2.2.6 Brain Aneurysm
2.2.7 Disorders Related to Cerebrospinal Fluids and Intracranial Pressure
2.2.7.1 Hydrocephalus and Intracranial Pressure Disorder
2.2.7.2 Cerebral Edema
2.2.8 Indication for Neuromodulation
2.2.9 Traumatic brain injury
3. EUROPEAN NEUROMODULATION, NEUROVASCULAR AND NEUROSURGICAL DEVICE MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.1.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management
3.1.2 Interventional Neuroradiology
3.1.3 Neuromodulation
3.1.4 Neurosurgery
3.1.5 Neurovascular Thrombectomy
3.1.6 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators
3.2 CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE
3.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.4 TREND ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT
3.5 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS
3.5.1 Market Drivers
3.5.1.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management
3.5.1.2 Interventional Neuroradiology
3.5.1.3 Neuromodulation
3.5.1.4 Neurosurgery
3.5.1.5 Neurovascular Thrombectomy
3.5.1.6 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator
3.5.2 Market Limiters
3.5.2.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management
3.5.2.2 Interventional Neuroradiology
3.5.2.3 Neuromodulation
3.5.2.4 Neurosurgery
3.5.2.5 Neurovascular Thrombectomy
3.5.2.6 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator
3.6 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
3.7 MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
4. COUNTRY PROFILES
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.1.1 Population
4.1.2 GDP Per Capita
4.1.3 Price Index
4.2 GERMANY
4.3 FRANCE
4.4 UNITED KINGDOM
4.5 ITALY
4.6 SPAIN
4.7 BENELUX
4.8 SCANDINAVIA
4.9 AUSTRIA
4.10 SWITZERLAND
4.11 PORTUGAL
5. PROCEDURE NUMBERS
5.1 PROCEDURES
5.1.1 Total Neurological Device Procedures
5.1.2 Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunting Procedures
5.1.3 Interventional Aneurysm Treatment Procedures
5.1.3.1 Detachable Coil Embolization Procedures
5.1.3.2 Liquid Embolization Procedures
5.1.3.3 Flow Diverting Stent Procedures
5.1.4 Aspiration Thrombectomy Procedures
5.1.5 Neuromodulation Procedures
5.1.5.1 Spinal Cord Stimulator Implantation Procedures
5.1.5.2 Vagus Nerve Stimulator Implantation Procedures
5.1.5.3 Deep Brain Stimulator Implantation Procedures
5.1.5.4 Gastric Electric Stimulator Implantation Procedures
5.1.5.5 Sacral Nerve Stimulator Implantation Procedures
5.1.6 Intrathecal Pump Implantation Procedures
6. CEREBROSPINAL FLUID MANAGEMENT MARKET
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
6.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST
6.3.1 Total Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunt Market
6.3.1.1 Pressure Adjustable Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunt Market
6.3.1.2 Fixed Pressure Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunt Market
6.3.2 Total Cerebrospinal Fluid External Drainage System Market
6.3.2.1 Ventricular Drainage System Market
6.3.2.2 Lumbar Drainage System Market
6.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS
6.4.1 Market Drivers
6.4.2 Market Limiters
6.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7. DETACHABLE COIL MARKET
8. LIQUID EMBOLIC MARKET
9. NEUROVASCULAR GUIDEWIRE MARKET
10. NEUROVASCULAR CATHETER MARKET
11. NEUROVASCULAR STENT MARKET
12. ANEURYSM CLIP MARKET
13. INTRASACCULAR STENT MARKET
14. NEUROVASCULAR THROMBECTOMY MARKET
15. ULTRASONIC ASPIRATOR MARKET
16. NEUROMODULATION DEVICE MARKET
17. INTRATHECAL PUMP MARKET
18. STEREOTACTIC DEVICE MARKET
19. TRANSCRANIAL MAGNETIC STIMULATOR MARKET
20. APPENDIX: BALLOON OCCLUSION MARKET
21. ABBREVIATIONS
Companies mentioned
- ANT Neuro
- Abbott
- Acandis
- Accuracy
- Adeor Medical
- Aesculap
- Asahi Intecc
- Axonics
- Balt
- BlueWind Medical
- Boston Scientific
- Brainlab
- BrainsWay
- BTG
- Cardinal Health
- Cerenovus
- Cordis
- Dispomedica
- Elekta
- Embolix
- FHC
- Flowonix
- Inomed
- Integra LifeSciences
- IntraPace
- Kaneka
- LivaNova
- MAG More
- Magstim
- MagVenture
- Medtronic
- MHT
- MicroPort
- MicroVention
- Misonix
- MIVI Neuroscience
- Mizuho America
- MRC
- Neuromedex
- Neuronetics
- NeuroPace
- Neurosoft
- Nevro
- Nexstim
- Nuvectra
- Olympus
- Penumbra
- Peter Lazic
- Phenox
- Reshape Lifesciences
- SAI Infusion Technologies
- Scientia Vascular
- Sophysa
- Soring
- Spiegelberg
- StimWave
- Stryker
- Teleflex
- Tokai Medical Products
- Tricumed
