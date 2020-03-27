The "Neurological Devices Market Analysis, Size, Trends Europe 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses the medical devices, capital equipment and device accessories used by neurosurgeons. The various segments of the neurological devices market, as well as the conditions they treat, are introduced below.

The European market for neuromodulation, neurovascular and neurosurgical devices is collectively referred to as the European neurological device market. As defined in this report, the European market includes Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands), Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden), Austria, Switzerland and Portugal.

The full report suite on the European market for neurological devices includes cerebrospinal fluid management devices, detachable coils, liquid embolics, neurovascular guidewires, neurovascular catheters, neurovascular stents, aneurysm clips, intrasaccular stents, neurovascular thrombectomy devices, ultrasonic aspirators, neuromodulation devices, intrathecal pumps, stereotactic devices and transcranial magnetic simulators. The market for balloon occlusion is discussed separately in the appendix.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. DISEASE OVERVIEW

2.1 BASIC ANATOMY

2.2 DISEASE PATHOLOGY AND DISORDERS

2.2.1 Introduction

2.2.2 General Diagnostics and Neurosurgery

2.2.3 Tumor and Brain Cancer

2.2.4 Brain Arteriovenous Malformations

2.2.5 Ischemic Stroke

2.2.6 Brain Aneurysm

2.2.7 Disorders Related to Cerebrospinal Fluids and Intracranial Pressure

2.2.7.1 Hydrocephalus and Intracranial Pressure Disorder

2.2.7.2 Cerebral Edema

2.2.8 Indication for Neuromodulation

2.2.9 Traumatic brain injury

3. EUROPEAN NEUROMODULATION, NEUROVASCULAR AND NEUROSURGICAL DEVICE MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management

3.1.2 Interventional Neuroradiology

3.1.3 Neuromodulation

3.1.4 Neurosurgery

3.1.5 Neurovascular Thrombectomy

3.1.6 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators

3.2 CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE

3.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.4 TREND ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT

3.5 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS

3.5.1 Market Drivers

3.5.1.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management

3.5.1.2 Interventional Neuroradiology

3.5.1.3 Neuromodulation

3.5.1.4 Neurosurgery

3.5.1.5 Neurovascular Thrombectomy

3.5.1.6 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator

3.5.2 Market Limiters

3.5.2.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management

3.5.2.2 Interventional Neuroradiology

3.5.2.3 Neuromodulation

3.5.2.4 Neurosurgery

3.5.2.5 Neurovascular Thrombectomy

3.5.2.6 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator

3.6 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

3.7 MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

4. COUNTRY PROFILES

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 Population

4.1.2 GDP Per Capita

4.1.3 Price Index

4.2 GERMANY

4.3 FRANCE

4.4 UNITED KINGDOM

4.5 ITALY

4.6 SPAIN

4.7 BENELUX

4.8 SCANDINAVIA

4.9 AUSTRIA

4.10 SWITZERLAND

4.11 PORTUGAL

5. PROCEDURE NUMBERS

5.1 PROCEDURES

5.1.1 Total Neurological Device Procedures

5.1.2 Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunting Procedures

5.1.3 Interventional Aneurysm Treatment Procedures

5.1.3.1 Detachable Coil Embolization Procedures

5.1.3.2 Liquid Embolization Procedures

5.1.3.3 Flow Diverting Stent Procedures

5.1.4 Aspiration Thrombectomy Procedures

5.1.5 Neuromodulation Procedures

5.1.5.1 Spinal Cord Stimulator Implantation Procedures

5.1.5.2 Vagus Nerve Stimulator Implantation Procedures

5.1.5.3 Deep Brain Stimulator Implantation Procedures

5.1.5.4 Gastric Electric Stimulator Implantation Procedures

5.1.5.5 Sacral Nerve Stimulator Implantation Procedures

5.1.6 Intrathecal Pump Implantation Procedures

6. CEREBROSPINAL FLUID MANAGEMENT MARKET

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

6.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST

6.3.1 Total Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunt Market

6.3.1.1 Pressure Adjustable Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunt Market

6.3.1.2 Fixed Pressure Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunt Market

6.3.2 Total Cerebrospinal Fluid External Drainage System Market

6.3.2.1 Ventricular Drainage System Market

6.3.2.2 Lumbar Drainage System Market

6.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS

6.4.1 Market Drivers

6.4.2 Market Limiters

6.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7. DETACHABLE COIL MARKET

8. LIQUID EMBOLIC MARKET

9. NEUROVASCULAR GUIDEWIRE MARKET

10. NEUROVASCULAR CATHETER MARKET

11. NEUROVASCULAR STENT MARKET

12. ANEURYSM CLIP MARKET

13. INTRASACCULAR STENT MARKET

14. NEUROVASCULAR THROMBECTOMY MARKET

15. ULTRASONIC ASPIRATOR MARKET

16. NEUROMODULATION DEVICE MARKET

17. INTRATHECAL PUMP MARKET

18. STEREOTACTIC DEVICE MARKET

19. TRANSCRANIAL MAGNETIC STIMULATOR MARKET

20. APPENDIX: BALLOON OCCLUSION MARKET

21. ABBREVIATIONS

Companies mentioned

ANT Neuro

Abbott

Acandis

Accuracy

Adeor Medical

Aesculap

Asahi Intecc

Axonics

Balt

BlueWind Medical

Boston Scientific

Brainlab

BrainsWay

BTG

Cardinal Health

Cerenovus

Cordis

Dispomedica

Elekta

Embolix

FHC

Flowonix

Inomed

Integra LifeSciences

IntraPace

Kaneka

LivaNova

MAG More

Magstim

MagVenture

Medtronic

MHT

MicroPort

MicroVention

Misonix

MIVI Neuroscience

Mizuho America

MRC

Neuromedex

Neuronetics

NeuroPace

Neurosoft

Nevro

Nexstim

Nuvectra

Olympus

Penumbra

Peter Lazic

Phenox

Reshape Lifesciences

SAI Infusion Technologies

Scientia Vascular

Sophysa

Soring

Spiegelberg

StimWave

Stryker

Teleflex

Tokai Medical Products

Tricumed

