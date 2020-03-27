CourtCall Used By Courts and Law Offices, Large and Small as a Secure Solution for All Legal Matters

CourtCall, the largest service provider for remote court appearances, adds hundreds of judges to its service to keep legal matters from shutting down amidst the growing health crisis

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / As the current global health crisis continues to grow and social distancing, non-essential business shutdowns and even shelter in place orders are becoming a disruptive reality; many companies are turning to social platforms as a way to conduct business remotely.

Video conference platforms are being used by companies and employees to meet and work remotely but concerns regarding security and functionality are increasing. Among countless others, recent articles in the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times on March 26, highlight the risks as Zoom meetings are being crashed with pornography, vulgar activity and generally disruptive and malicious behavior.

"These and other limitations are why we have warned courts and the legal profession for years and now more than ever against a variety of freemium offers and platforms not built to protect against such intrusions," said Bob Alvarado, Chief Executive Officer of CourtCall.

"We remain the only conferencing provider that has already solved all of the current issues that courts around the globe are experiencing and have the complete suite of solutions available today," Alvarado continued. "While it is impossible to suggest anything in this world is hack-proof, with our passcode protected and moderator attended platform, participants are identified before entry, there are no uninvited intruders and any unwanted or inappropriate behavior can be shut down in seconds with no further disruption."

"Beyond the courtroom, as social distancing becomes the norm and new remote workplace procedures take hold, virtually all national firms, legal departments and insurance companies are utilizing CourtCall where available." A patent-pending caucusing feature, unavailable on other platforms, also allows CourtCall to replicate the courtroom, arbitration, mediation or law office experience. A few of CourtCall's several solutions are located at CourtCall.com/White-Papers.

In addition to providing secure solutions to the legal and justice markets, through April 30, 2020, CourtCall is reducing its fees, allowing access for those who cannot pay and provides free access to the press where physical access to courthouses is no longer available.

About The Company

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote Court Appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties and has completed more than 6.000,000 remote appearances. With this objective in mind, CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for routine matters in Civil, Family, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, Courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings. Today, CourtCall is the industry leader for conducting remote Court Appearances throughout the United States, Canada and Worldwide. Technologies continue to expand, such that remote Court Appearances can be conducted with audio, video, and when necessary, remote interpretation services. For more information, please call (888) 88-COURT, or visit https://www.courtcall.com The office is located at 6383 Arizona Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90045

