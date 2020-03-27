SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Power Line Construction Market Procurement Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the power line construction market.

Project cost overrun is one of the imposing challenges faced by a majority of buyers in the power line construction market. Cost projection on construction projects is becoming a cumbersome task owing to the frequently fluctuating prices of construction materials. Such a lack of visibility on the construction material prices is resulting in major project cost overruns that are also contributing to project delays and abandonment.

What will you gain from this report?

Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence procurement decisions in the power line construction market

To cater to the evolving demand from buyers and to bring efficiency in the service delivery, service providers are leveraging technologies and incorporating systems integrated with IoT, AI, Big data, and data analytics. Despite the fact that it is exerting an inflationary impact on their cost structures in the short-term, this inflation will subside in the long run as service providers recover the costs of current investment cycles.

Insights into best procurement strategies functional for effective procurement in the power line construction market

It is prudent of buyers from large firms to engage in long-term contracts with a preferred set of service providers who can provide integrated solutions for all scales of projects. Such strategic partnerships will benefit buyers with service-level innovations and enable buyers to avail customized services.

Potential risks during procurement in the power line construction market

The lack of access to advanced project execution tools and systems can result in inaccuracy in cost estimations, forecasts, and scheduling. This will create an adverse impact on the execution of projects, thereby leading to high project costs.

Answer to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market

What is the expected spend growth rate in the power line construction market?

How much should buyers pay to procure in the power line construction market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?

Who are the top power line construction service providers and what are their cost structures?

