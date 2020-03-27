MONDI PLC - Mondi launches EUR750 million Eurobond

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

27 March 2020

Mondi launches €750 million Eurobond

Mondi has successfully launched a €750 million, 8-year Eurobond. Proceeds of the issue, which is due to close on 1 April 2020, will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Eurobond matures in April 2028, has a coupon of 2.375%, and an application will be made for it to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's regulated market. The joint book-runners for the issue were BofA Securities, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, SEB and UniCredit.



The Eurobond will be issued under Mondi's Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, which is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard and Poor's.



Andrew King, Group CEO designate, said: "We are pleased to have successfully launched a €750 million Eurobond today, which was supported by a wide group of European institutional investors, extending our debt maturity profile and further strengthening the Group's liquidity position."

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, delighting its customers and consumers with innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is embedded in everything we do. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.