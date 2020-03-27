ForFarmers N.V.: Adaptation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 24 April 2020 due to COVID-19; postponement of announcement strategy 2025

Lochem, 27 March 2020

Adaptation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 24 April 2020 due to COVID-19; postponement of announcement strategy 2025

ForFarmers has adapted the way in which the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) shall be held on 24 April. These changes are related to the measures imposed by the Dutch government to reduce the evolving outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and in view of the health of all directly involved in the meeting.



In order to limit the number of participants at the earlier announced location of the AGM to a minimum, it has been decided that only a very few members of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board can be present at the location, besides the notary and the independent proxy holder for the shareholders.



Shareholders who have registered for the AFM cannot attend the AGM in person but can follow the meeting through a live audio webcast and can ask questions by a specifically dedicated telephone line. In addition, shareholders can submit their proxy or voting instruction to an (independent) proxy holder, as indicated in the convocation of the AGM on 12 March last.

ForFarmers reiterates its dividend distribution proposal to the General Meeting of shareholders.

ForFarmers is monitoring the developments with respect to COVID-19 measures closely and shall take additional measures when necessary. All information regarding the AGM can be found on the home page of the corporate website) under the heading Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Postponement announcement strategy 2025 and Capital Markets Day

ForFarmers has furthermore decided to postpone the announcement of the strategy 2020-2025 and the relating Capital Markets Day, which would both take place on 12 May next, until after the publication (on 13 August) of the 2020 half-year results. This is prompted by the policy of the Dutch government on COVID-19 and ForFarmers' interpretation thereof.



ForFarmers published its 2019 results on 12 March last and stated that it would publish its strategy for the years 2020 - 2025 on 12 May 2020. Later that same day, the Dutch government announced measures to combat the evolving outbreak of COVID-19. The government also announced that the food chain, including deliveries of animal feed and other products to farms, is recognised as crucial sector to keep society running during the COVID-19 outbreak. Manufacturing and supply of animal feed is also recognised as crucial sector in the other countries in which ForFarmers is active.



Throughout the group, ForFarmers is currently putting everything to work, in line with the various national measures, to keep employees healthy and accordingly being able to continue producing and transporting feed for and to livestock farms. ForFarmers has a strong balance sheet and a solid financial position with sufficient cash and headroom within its credit facilities. At present, ForFarmers does not experience material issues resulting from the impact of and the measures regarding COVID-19 in its core processes.

ForFarmers continues to focus on offering Total Feed solutions to the more than 26,000 customers (livestock farmers) and will publish its first quarter 2020 trading update on 1 May 2020.

About ForFarmers N.V.

ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its "For the Future of Farming" mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.

ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of 10.1 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,600 employees. In 2019, the turnover amounted to approximately € 2.5 billion.

ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.





