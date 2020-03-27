Anzeige
Freitag, 27.03.2020
BODYCOTE PLC - Annual Financial Report
BODYCOTE PLC - Annual Financial Report

London, March 27

Annual Financial Report announcement

Bodycote Group plc

27 March 2020

Annual Report and Accounts

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Bodycote Group plc (the "Company") confirms that a copy of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.


1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019;
2. Notice of availability;


The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be available on the Company's website at www.bodycote.com from today.

U. Ball: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

