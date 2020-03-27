Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated 27 March 2020 regarding Hexagon Composites' share buy-back program.



Hexagon Composites ASA has on 27 March 2020 bought 155,021 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at an average price of NOK 23.87 per share. After the transaction Hexagon Composites ASA holds 1,872,093 shares in the company.

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



