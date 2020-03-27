Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 27-March-2020 / 19:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank informs that its PDMR Alexander Bazarov, Senior Vice President, made the transaction in Sberbank's ordinary shares. Details of the transaction are in the document attached. Attachment Document title: PDMR Bazarov Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MCHKYMLNXO [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 55249 EQS News ID: 1009699 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=77c69602ab07c76dc23e786e2d25b995&application_id=1009699&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

