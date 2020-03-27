Straumann Holding AG successfully completes placement of a CHF 280 million bond

Basel, 27 March 2020 - Straumann Holding AG has successfully completed the placement of a CHF 280 million straight bond which will mature on 3 October 2023. The issue price was fixed at 100.258% and the payment date is 3 April 2020. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to refinance a maturing bond and for general corporate purposes. The issue was managed by UBS Investment Bank and Basler Kantonalbank.

Key facts:

Total amount issued: CHF 280 million

Settlement date: 3 April 2020

Maturity date: 3 October 2023

Issue price: 100.258%

Redemption: 100%

Coupon: 1 % p.a.

Lead Manager: UBS Investment Bank, Basler Kantonalbank

Security number: 53689360

ISIN/common code: CH0536893602

About Straumann

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs approx. 7600 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

