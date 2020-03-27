The company said that multicrystalline modules accounted for 68% of its shipments in the fourth quarter and 74% for all of 2019, with monocrystalline modules accounting for 32% and 26%, respectively.Canadian Solar has revealed its fourth-quarter and full-year results, with module shipments reaching 8.6 GW for all of 2019. That was 2 GW more than in 2018, and around 200 MW more than its guidance suggested. In the last three months of 2019, the module manufacturer shipped 2.5 GW of its modules to 60 countries - 100 MW more than in the previous reporting period, and 100-200 MW above its guidance. ...

