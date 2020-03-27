Anzeige
27.03.2020 | 19:04
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, March 27

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 29 February 2020, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue its ordinary shares from treasury or buy back its ordinary shares, to be held in treasury or for cancellation, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 28 April 2020.

Enquiries:

Ms S Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

Date: 27 March 2020

