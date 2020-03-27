CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces senior appointment

London, March 27, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announces the temporary appointment of Brad Crews as General Manager North America. In this role, Mr. Crews will ensure cross-functional governance and coordinate all North American regional efforts during the COVID-19 situation. He will also temporarily join the Company's Global Executive Committee, an operational decision-making body of CNH Industrial, which is responsible for reviewing the operating performance of the segments and making decisions on certain operational matters.

Brad Crews has over 25 years of experience with CNH Industrial in manufacturing, quality and operations. He first joined the Company in 1994 and has held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility including that of Chief Quality Officer. Mr. Crews held the position of Chief Operating Officer NAFTA from 2014 - 2017, and was President, Agricultural Equipment Product Segment from 2015 - 2017.

Mr. Crews retains his responsibilities as Brand President for the Case IH and STEYR agricultural brands.

