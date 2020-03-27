Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2020) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that, further to its news release of February 5, 2020, the company has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering an independently-verified, updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The report is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining Group, Crystal River Global Limited and the DRC government. All figures in the NI 43-101 technical report are on a 100%-project basis unless otherwise stated.

The new Kamoa Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate was prepared by George Gilchrist, Ivanhoe Mines' Vice President, Resources, under the direction of Gordon Seibel, RM SME, of the Wood Group (formerly Amec Foster Wheeler E&C Services Inc.) of Reno, USA, and is reported in accordance with the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Mr. Seibel is the Qualified Person for the estimate. The effective date of the estimate is January 30, 2020, and the cut-off date for drill data is January 20, 2020.

The Kamoa-Kakula Project geological team also reported an update to the Mineral Resource estimate for the Kakula Deposit. The Kakula Mineral Resources were estimated as of November 10, 2018. On February 10, 2020, the inputs used in assessing reasonable prospects of eventual extraction and the drill data inputs were reviewed to ensure the estimate remained current. There are no changes to the estimate as a result of the review, and the estimate has an effective date of February 10, 2020.

