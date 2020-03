Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Change of Chairman

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc

Replacement of Chairman

John Hirst, CBE has been appointed as Chairman of both Anglian Water Group Limited and its indirect subsidiary Anglian Water Services Limited ("AWS"), with effect from 1 April 2020. John was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of AWS on 1 April 2015 and was appointed as Senior Independent Director in January 2016.

John takes over as Chairman from Dr Stephen Billingham, CBE who will retire with effect from 31 March 2020.

Enquiries:

Press Office (24hr):

0871 677 0123

pressoffice@anglianwater.co.uk





Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc LEI: 21380072JDZ74GW9ZY87