CerSci Therapeutics to Present at the Upcoming 2020 Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Series

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / CerSci Therapeutics ("CerSci"), a non-opioid pain relief drug development company based in Dallas, Texas today announced that Dr. Lucas Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer plans to present an overview of the company and provide a business update at the upcoming Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Series. During the 25 minute presentation, participants will be able to submit questions electronically. Details are as follows:

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. EDT

To access the presentation, please login HERE

Webcast archive: 24 hours following the presentation an archive of the event will be available on the Company's website at www.cersci.com

About CerSci Therapeutics

CerSci is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing non-opioid analgesic drug products without the deleterious side effects (e.g., abuse liability, cognitive impairment, respiratory depression, etc.) of current pain treatments on the market. CerSci's lead candidate, CT-044, is a novel, orally bioavailable compound that will initially target post-operative and chronic neuropathic pain indications.

