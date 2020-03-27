Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2020) -Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80% owned fully permitted Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

On March 16, 2020, the Peruvian government restricted all non-essential transportation and travel within the country in addition to declaring a 15-day quarantine whereby all citizens are to stay and work from home if possible. Yesterday, March 26th, the Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra extended the country wide quarantine to April 12th. The restriction included a halt to all transportation including domestic and international flights. Essential businesses and services are exempt from this restriction which includes medical facilities, pharmacies, food markets, gas stations and banks.

In full compliance with the Peruvian government's quarantine order, the Company suspended processing at Aguila Norte until further notice. Once the Peruvian government lifts the restrictions the Company will be able to resume processing mineral. Prior to the restriction, Aguila Norte processed 2,112 tonnes of third-party material in the quarter and was on pace to exceed mineral processing throughput from 2019's comparative quarter. In addition, approximately 1,000 tonnes of third-party mineral is stockpiled at site waiting to be processed and shipments to site will recommence once governmental restrictions have been lifted.

Jeffrey Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals, commented: "The health and safety of our Peruvian employees remain a priority during this COVID-19 pandemic. The Peruvian government's strict pro-active measures to contain the COVID-19 are showing positive results. There are very few cases in Northern Peru where our operations are located, and new daily cases are continuing to drop. We are monitoring the situation closely and will restart the processing when the Peruvian authorities lift the restrictions."

The Aguila Norte Processing Plant located in Northern Peru has an environmental permit ("IGAC") granted from the Peruvian government which provides the Plant with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. Jeffrey Reeder, P. Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. Our business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange: Symbol "PER"

