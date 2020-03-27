Web Presence: Scott O. Hirsch on the Evolution of Business in a COVID-19 World

Scott O. Hirsch has a valuable reminder for online industries: we are in an unprecedented time for American business and the ability to adapt to ecommerce is essential.

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / The COVID-19 virus is forcing countless industries to change their online sale strategies through innovation, regardless if they've embraced ecommerce in the past. Even businesses that were primarily online suddenly need to manage their scalability in ways they weren't prepared for.

However, it's also important to look at these times through the lens of history. As Hirsch knows from his work in launching many highly successful online ventures, digital brands need to be lean and highly adaptable based on consumer demand. Here are a few examples he's seen in his 30 years within the industry-

Early Bulletin Board Systems & Today's Social Media

Back in 1990, Scott Hirsch saw how hot new businesses almost instantly developed overnight- everything from contact lenses to Swiss Army knives found millions of new consumers. We're seeing something of the same realization today for businesses delivering food orders or selling suddenly-in-demand products...but you must be where customers can find you easily.

AOL Mail & Modern Email Marketing

When Hirsch created the first opt-in email programs in the mid-1990s, there were literally no rulebooks or analytics to provide guidance; everything was learned in-house through trial and error. Today, we're seeing the same innovations in the customer loyalty world with smart apps that build retention rates. The moral here is to be bold and take chances based on where your data and analytics lead you.

Dot.com Crashes & Coronavirus Scares

Back in the early 2000's, Hirsch saw massive exits from the digital realm after the dot.com crash, yet he felt it was time to double down by refining his internal processes to better meet the needs of consumers. That's how he built Navient into a $155M brand and Hirsch believes that there's an even bigger opportunity in today's digital marketplace. Companies that remain forward-thinking and find new ways to meet consumer needs online will become the next generation's Amazon and Facebook.

Hirsch's best advice on navigating these difficult times? Like he's done many times throughout his career, throw out the rulebook and innovate to streamline your supply chain to consumers.

