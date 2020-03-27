Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 541875 ISIN: CA8119161054 Ticker-Symbol: SRM 
Tradegate
27.03.20
18:26 Uhr
8,870 Euro
-0,670
-7,02 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,464
9,088
23:00
8,754
8,894
21:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC8,870-7,02 %