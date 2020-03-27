Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2020) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCQX: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") announces that it has received a notice of default and reservation of rights (the "Notice") from KD Energy International Capital Limited ("KD Energy") and Hispania Petroleum S.A. ("Hispania", and together with KD Energy, the "Old Lenders"). In the Notice, the Old Lenders allege that the Company is in default of the terms of the Amended and Restated Convertible Loan Agreement made effective as of April 7, 2019, among the Corporation and the Lenders (the "Old Capex Loan"), and the Loan Agreement made between the Company and Hispania dated May 8, 2019, as amended on April 7, 2019 (the "Old Working Capital Loan", and together with the Capex Loan, referred to as the "KD Agreements"). KD Energy is controlled by Alejandro Penafiel and Jose Penafiel, who were officers of the Company until their employment was terminated on March 24, 2020, and Jose Penafiel is a director of Hispania. In addition, Alejandro Penafiel and Jose Penafiel have ceased to be directors of the Company in accordance with the terms of their employment agreements.

Centaurus disputes the allegations of default set out in the Notice, some of which are alleged to have occurred while Alejandro Penafiel and Jose Penafiel were officers of the Company. The Company has drawn US$2 million under the KD Agreements.

As previously announced on March 25, 2020, the Company has entered into an agreement with Maglan Capital Distressed Fund LP ("Maglan") to extend convertible and non-convertible loan facilities (the "Maglan Facilities"), providing the Company with access of up to US$23 million for capital expenditure and working capital purposes. The Maglan Facilities will have substantially similar terms as the KD Agreements and are subject to regulatory approval including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTCQX under the symbol CTARF.

