Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2020) - AIM3 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIMC.P) ("AIM3" or the "Company"), today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders"), held on March 26, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The Company is pleased to announce that all matters put forward before the Shareholders at the Meeting for consideration and approval in connection with the proposed business combination (the "Qualifying Transaction") with SilverStream SEZC dba Vox Royalty ("Vox") as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated February 26, 2020 were approved. Vox has appointed a lead agent and syndicate of agents for its concurrent financing that will close contemporaneous with the closing of the Qualifying Transaction. Vox expects to raise up to $15,000,000 in the offering. The Company and Vox expect to close the Qualifying Transaction in Q2 2020.

About Vox

Vox was incorporated under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands as a Special Economic Zone Company on January 22, 2014. Vox has a portfolio of nine royalties and streams and one royalty option and it has entered into binding letters of intent and agreements to acquire an additional 28 royalties, covering 19 underlying commodities altogether. Vox's commodity interests span seven jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Madagascar. Vox has royalties and agreements to acquire royalties on producing mines in addition to royalties over several long-life, development-stage assets. Recognizing the upside potential of exploration success, Vox also acquires and holds a portfolio of royalties over exploration-stage assets.

In addition to a portfolio covering precious and base metals assets, Vox also participates in the battery and specialty metal industries. Vox has royalties over production-stage graphite operations and development-stage nickel sulphide, cobalt, copper and vanadium projects. Recently, Vox's portfolio has grown to include industrial minerals, with an agreement in place to acquire a royalty over a production-stage iron ore asset.

About AIM3 Ventures

AIM3 was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on February 20, 2018 and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual) listed on the TSXV. AIM3 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the terms, conditions, and completion of the Qualifying Transaction. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that all applicable regulatory approvals for the Qualifying Transaction will be received. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, including the effects of COVID-19. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

All information provided in this press release relating to Vox has been provided by management of Vox and has not been independently verified by management of the Company.

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Information Circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Qualifying Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Zachary Goldenberg

AIM3 Ventures Inc., Chief Executive Officer

647-987-5083

zach@libertyvp.co

Kyle Floyd

SilverStream SEZC, Chief Executive Officer

info@voxroyalty.com

