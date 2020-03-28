Technavio has been monitoring the life jacket market and it is poised to grow by USD 870.38 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. International Safety Products, Johnson Outdoors, Survitec Group, The Coleman Company, and VIKING Life-Saving Equipment are some of the major market participants. The increasing popularity of water sports will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing popularity of water sports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Life Jacket Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Life Jacket Market is segmented as below:

Product Inherent Inflatable



End-user Commercial operators Professional users Swift water rescue users



Geographic Landscape Americas APAC EMEA



Life Jacket Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our life jacket market report covers the following areas:

Life Jacket Market Size

Life Jacket Market Trends

Life Jacket Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies expanding water sports infrastructure for a better experience as one of the prime reasons driving the life jacket market growth during the next few years.

Life Jacket Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the life jacket market, including some of the vendors such as International Safety Products, Johnson Outdoors, Survitec Group, The Coleman Company, and VIKING Life-Saving Equipment. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the life jacket market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Life Jacket Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist life jacket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the life jacket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the life jacket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of life jacket market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Inherent Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Inflatable Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Commercial operators Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Professional users Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Swift water rescue users Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Other prominent challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Expanding water sports infrastructure for a better experience

Advent of shirt-based life jackets

Increased emphasis on streamlined and lightweight life jackets

Other prominent trends

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

International Safety Products

Johnson Outdoors

Survitec Group

The Coleman Company

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

