Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868610 ISIN: CA5592224011 Ticker-Symbol: MGA 
Tradegate
27.03.20
19:50 Uhr
28,670 Euro
-0,355
-1,22 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,745
28,975
27.03.
28,765
28,955
27.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2020 | 00:41
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magna International Inc.: MAGNA POSTS 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

AURORA, Ontario, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that its 2019 Annual Report, including Management's Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, Annual Information Form (AIF) and Form 40-F, are now available on the company's website, www.magna.com. Magna has also filed these documents with the Canadian Securities Administrators (accessible through its website at www.sedar.com) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (accessible through its website at www.sec.gov/edgar).

Our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday May 7, 2020, commencing at 10:00 a.m..

Magna will provide a hard copy of its audited financial statements as contained in our 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders, free of charge, on request through our website or in writing to Magna International Inc., Attn: Corporate Secretary, 337 Magna Drive, Aurora, ON, Canada L4G 7K1.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248.631.5396

OUR BUSINESS .

________________________

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)