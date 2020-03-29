Our ATX rose back to 2000. Tons of news came from Andritz, voestalpine, Austrian Post, Zumtobel, Valneva, FACC, Lenzing, CA Immo, Semperit, OMV, S&T, Strabag, Polytec Group and Porr. Top-Performer Polytec with nearly 40 per cent up. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 5,75% to 1.997,8 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -37,31%. Up to now there were 22 days with a positive and 40 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 38,14% away, from the low 22,5%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,54%, the weakest is Monday with -2,27%. These are the best-performers this week: Polytec 38,63% in front of Semperit 31,61% and SBO 29,04%. And the following stocks performed worst: Verbund -13,71% in front of DO&CO -7,67% and Marinomed Biotech ...

