Valneva: Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, is cognizant of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the travel market. As the provider of two travel vaccines, one against Japanese encephalitis and one against cholera/ETEC, the Company expects that its 2020 revenues may be adversely affected. The Company estimates that 2020 product sales revenues could be impacted by between Euro 20 mn and Euro 40 mn (compared to guidance of 125 mn to 135 mn announced previously). This reduction in product sales revenue, offset by the likely delay in chikungunya Phase 3 initiation and therefore delay of initial Phase 3 costs, may lead to negative EBITDA of up to €50 million in 2020 compared to earlier guidance of negative EBITDA of up to €35 million.Valneva: weekly performance: -6.78% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...