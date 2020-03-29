Strabag: Around ten days after Strabag announced the temporary halt of work on its construction sites in Austria, the largest Austrian construction group is now gradually resuming its construction activity. This move has been made possible by a social partner agreement reached yesterday, Thursday, on construction-related COVID-19 protective measures. "In the coming days we will look at each of our over one thousand construction sites in Austria to see whether and how the health precautions can be kept," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of Strabag SE. Strabag believes that the hygienic and organisational protective measures will be possible at the majority of the construction sites in the course of the coming few weeks.Strabag: weekly performance: 20.74% Polytec Group: Consolidated ...

