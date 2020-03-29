St Kitts and Nevis Accepts Online Submissions for Citizenship by Investment

LONDON, March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 26 March, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis issued a Notice to Authorised Persons, Developers, International Marketing Agents, and other investor immigration industry stakeholders, announcing the implementation of a new process for the submission of applications to its Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU). Effective immediately, the St Kitts and Nevis CIU will accept the submission of certain documents uploaded electronically to its online system, the Citizenship Application Management System (CAMS).

The announcement comes as the effects of the deadly COVID-19 virus continue to be felt across the world, with other Caribbean citizenship by investment (CBI) units taking similar measures to close their physical offices in efforts to stem the spread of the virus. The temporary application submission process implemented in St Kitts and Nevis attempts to ensure that applications continue to be received and processed efficiently, despite the current climate.

Mr Les Khan, CEO of the CIU, commented: "it is important to highlight that the temporary measures will not compromise the stringent due diligence procedures that applicants to the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme must undergo." In the 2019 edition of the prestigious CBI Index, published by the Financial Times' PWM magazine, St Kitts and Nevis received the maximum score for its performance of due diligence. St Kitts and Nevis' commitment to the high-level vetting of applicants remains as strong now as it was in 2019, and as such, the electronic documents submitted via CAMS will be provided to the CIU's external due diligence companies as per normal procedures.

St Kitts and Nevis was the first citizenship by investment country to utilise a digital system through which to upload documents forming part of an application for citizenship by investment, having implemented CAMS in 2015. This is one of the ways in which St Kitts and Nevis has cemented its status as a thought leader in the citizenship by investment industry, proudly holding a reputation as the 'Platinum Standard' of CBI.

Established in 1984, the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme is the oldest in the world and one of the industry's most successful. Offering an excellent solution for large families and with an optional Accelerated Application Process (AAP) feature, St Kitts and Nevis offers a second citizenship solution to highly-scrutinised, reputable individuals.

