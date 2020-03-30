JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 30-March-2020 / 05:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (40, Al-Farabi Ave., ?26?3?5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan) Announcement of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan On 15 March 2020, the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the introduction of a state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan" for the period from 16 March 2020 to 15 April 2020 was issued due to the World Health Organization declaring the new coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic. In this regard, in order to protect the lives and health of citizens - shareholders and employees of Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (JSC Halyk Bank), and to enable shareholders to exercise their rights in accordance with Article 40 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Joint Stock Companies" (the "Law on Joint Stock Companies"), the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank, as the initiator of convening the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, has decided to change the date and form of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank, previously scheduled for 24 April 2020. The Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank hereby announces that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank will be held on 22 May 2020 by absentee voting without holding the in-person Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (the "General Shareholders' Meeting"). The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the General Shareholders' Meeting will be determined based on the shareholder register of JSC Halyk Bank as at 22 April 2020. Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting: 1) On approval of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank. 2) On approval of JSC Halyk Bank's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. 3) On approval of the procedure of distribution of JSC Halyk Bank's net income for 2019. On adoption of a resolution on payment of dividends on JSC Halyk Bank's common shares. On approval of the amount of dividend per common share of JSC Halyk Bank. 4) On consideration of the 2019 Performance Report of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 5) On determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 6) On determination of the term of powers of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 7) On election of members of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 8) On approval of amendments to the Charter of Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan. 9) On approval of amendments to the Corporate Governance Code of JSC Halyk Bank. 10) On approval of amendments to the Regulation on the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 11) On informing shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank on the amount and structure of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank. 12) On consideration of information on shareholders' appeals on actions of JSC Halyk Bank and its officials, and on results of consideration thereof. According to clause 6 of Article 43 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting cannot be amended and (or) supplemented since the resolutions at the General Shareholders' Meeting are passed by absentee voting. The materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting will be ready and available for shareholders not later than thirty days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, at the location of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank, and on the corporate website of JSC Halyk Bank: http://www.halykbank.kz [1]. In case of request for materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting from the shareholder of JSC Halyk Bank, they will be sent to the shareholder within three business days from the date of receipt of the request. At the same time, the shareholder bears copy and delivery expenses related to the documents. To learn more about General Shareholders' Meeting, please call at: +7 (727) 259 07 77, 8-8000 8000 59. In accordance with the second part of clause 4 of Article 45 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, if there is no quorum at the General Shareholders' Meeting by absentee voting, another General Shareholders' Meeting will not be adjourned. The shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank are invited to participate at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank by absentee voting without holding the General Shareholders' Meeting. Special note to the holders of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) intending to vote at the general shareholders' meeting Details of the procedure for voting of shares represented by GDRs are specified in Article 12 of the Terms and Conditions of the GDRs. Copy of the Terms and Conditions on the GDRs is available on the website of JSC Halyk Bank and also from The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor, New York NY, 10286 U.S.A. (the 'Depositary'). Items of the above agenda proposed for voting together with supporting materials and voting instructions will be provided through the Depositary in due course. For further information please contact: Depositary Ms. Tatsiana Axenova Telephone: +1 212 815 4158 E-mail: tatsiana.axenova@bnymellon.com Ms. Mira Daskal Telephone: +1 212 815 5021 E-mail: mira.daskal@bnymellon.com JSC Halyk Bank Ms. Mira Kasenova Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations Telephone: +7 701 999 40 07 E-mail: mirak@halykbank.kz Mr. Margulan Tanirtayev Financial Institutions and International Relations Telephone: +7 778 422 27 20 E-mail: Margulant@halykbank.kz Board of Directors JSC Halyk Bank

