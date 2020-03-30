Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On March 23, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that its subsidiary Morgan Stanley Co. International plc holds, as a result of the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 4,332,352 voting rights attached to equivalent financial instruments in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed the 5.00% threshold in equivalent financial instruments in its own right to 5.26%. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 5.00% threshold previously disclosed, at 7.43%.

On March 24, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that its subsidiary Morgan Stanley Co. International plc holds, as a result of the disposal of equivalent financial instruments, 3,505,732 voting rights attached to equivalent financial instruments in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed below the 5.00% threshold in equivalent financial instruments in its own right to 4.26%. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 5.00% threshold previously disclosed, at 7.00%.

On March 25, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities and equivalent financial instruments, 6,307,773 voting rights and voting rights attached to equivalent financial instruments in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed the 7.50% threshold of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 7.66%.

On March 26, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that its subsidiary Morgan Stanley Co. International plc holds, as a result of the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 4,445,504 voting rights attached to equivalent financial instruments in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed the 5.00% threshold in equivalent financial instruments in its own right to 5.40%. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 7.50% threshold previously disclosed, at 7.72%.

On March 27, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of equivalent financial instruments, 4,441,711 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed below the 7.50% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.39%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Dates of Notification: March 23, March 24, March 25, March 26, March 27, 2020

Dates Thresholds Crossed: March 17, March 18, March 19, March 23, March 24, 2020

Thresholds Crossed: 3.00%, 5.00%, and 7.50% (see additional information for details)

Notification by:

Morgan Stanley c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA

Denominator on the dates of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of March 23, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Morgan Stanley 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Co. International plc 367,048 279,631 0 0.34% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Europe SE 0 97,342 0 0.12% 0.00% Total 367,048 376,973 0 0.46% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 4,332,352 5.26% physical Morgan Stanley Europe SE Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1,336,912 1.62% physical Morgan Stanley Co. LLC Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 76,074 0.09% physical TOTAL 5,745,338 6.98%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 6,122,311 7.43%

Additional information

Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 5% threshold previously disclosed however, the disclosure obligation arose due to Morgan Stanley Co. International plc's holding in equivalent financial instruments crossing above the 5% threshold in its own right.

Notification of March 24, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Morgan Stanley 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Co. International plc 279,631 738,898 0 0.90% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Europe SE 97,342 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Total 376,973 738,898 0 0.90% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 3,505,732 4.26% physical Morgan Stanley Europe SE Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1,442,869 1.75% physical Morgan Stanley Co. LLC Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 76,074 0.09% physical TOTAL 5,024,675 6.10%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 5,763,573 7.00%

Additional information

Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 5% threshold previously disclosed however, the disclosure obligation arose due to Morgan Stanley Co. International plc's holding in equivalent financial instruments crossing below the 5% threshold in its own right.

Notification of March 25, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Morgan Stanley 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Co. International plc 738,898 653,730 0 0.79% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Europe SE 0 127,984 0 0.16% 0.00% Total 738,898 781,714 0 0.95% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 3,797,476 4.61% physical Morgan Stanley Europe SE Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1,656,854 2.01% physical Morgan Stanley Co. LLC Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 71,729 0.09% physical TOTAL 5,526,059 6.71%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 6,307,773 7.66%

Notification of March 26, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Morgan Stanley 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Co. International plc 653,730 437,844 0 0.53% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Europe SE 127,984 3,348 0 0.00% 0.00% Total 781,714 441,192 0 0.54% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 4,445,504 5.40% physical Morgan Stanley Europe SE Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1,411,490 1.71% physical Morgan Stanley Co. LLC Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 59,519 0.07% physical TOTAL 5,916,513 7.18%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 6,357,705 7.72%

Additional information

Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 7.5% threshold previously disclosed however, the disclosure obligation arose due to Morgan Stanley Co. International plc's holding in equivalent financial instruments crossing above the 5% threshold in its own right.

Notification of March 27, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Morgan Stanley 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Co. International plc 437,844 599,606 0 0.73% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Europe SE 3,348 191,680 0 0.23% 0.00% Total 441,192 791,286 0 0.96% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 2,367,748 2.88% physical Morgan Stanley Europe SE Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1,223,158 1.49% physical Morgan Stanley Co. LLC Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 59,519 0.07% physical TOTAL 3,650,425 4.43%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 4,441,711 5.39%

Additional information

The notification was triggered primarily due to a disposal of equivalent financial instruments resulting in Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex falling below the 7.5% threshold.

At the same time, additional thresholds were crossed as follows:

Morgan Stanley's holding in equivalent financial instruments at the component level fell below the 5% threshold.

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc's total holding fell below the 5% threshold and its holding in equivalent financial instruments fell below the 5% 3% thresholds.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. International plc

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc, Legal Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK), 20 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4AD, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited

Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley

Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Europe SE

Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE

Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited

Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley

Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

