Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116FD ISIN: BE0974276082 Ticker-Symbol: OT7 
Frankfurt
27.03.20
17:21 Uhr
15,290 Euro
+0,440
+2,96 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,870
15,060
09:21
14,880
15,120
09:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ONTEX
ONTEX GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONTEX GROUP NV15,290+2,96 %