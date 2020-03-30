Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On March 23, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that its subsidiary Morgan Stanley Co. International plc holds, as a result of the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 4,332,352 voting rights attached to equivalent financial instruments in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed the 5.00% threshold in equivalent financial instruments in its own right to 5.26%. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 5.00% threshold previously disclosed, at 7.43%.
On March 24, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that its subsidiary Morgan Stanley Co. International plc holds, as a result of the disposal of equivalent financial instruments, 3,505,732 voting rights attached to equivalent financial instruments in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed below the 5.00% threshold in equivalent financial instruments in its own right to 4.26%. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 5.00% threshold previously disclosed, at 7.00%.
On March 25, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities and equivalent financial instruments, 6,307,773 voting rights and voting rights attached to equivalent financial instruments in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed the 7.50% threshold of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 7.66%.
On March 26, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that its subsidiary Morgan Stanley Co. International plc holds, as a result of the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 4,445,504 voting rights attached to equivalent financial instruments in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed the 5.00% threshold in equivalent financial instruments in its own right to 5.40%. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 7.50% threshold previously disclosed, at 7.72%.
On March 27, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of equivalent financial instruments, 4,441,711 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed below the 7.50% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.39%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Dates of Notification: March 23, March 24, March 25, March 26, March 27, 2020
Dates Thresholds Crossed: March 17, March 18, March 19, March 23, March 24, 2020
Thresholds Crossed: 3.00%, 5.00%, and 7.50% (see additional information for details)
Notification by:
Morgan Stanley
c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA
Denominator on the dates of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of March 23, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Morgan Stanley
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
367,048
279,631
0
0.34%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
0
97,342
0
0.12%
0.00%
Total
367,048
376,973
0
0.46%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
4,332,352
5.26%
physical
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1,336,912
1.62%
physical
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
76,074
0.09%
physical
TOTAL
5,745,338
6.98%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
6,122,311
7.43%
Additional information
Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 5% threshold previously disclosed however, the disclosure obligation arose due to Morgan Stanley Co. International plc's holding in equivalent financial instruments crossing above the 5% threshold in its own right.
Notification of March 24, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Morgan Stanley
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
279,631
738,898
0
0.90%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
97,342
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Total
376,973
738,898
0
0.90%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
3,505,732
4.26%
physical
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1,442,869
1.75%
physical
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
76,074
0.09%
physical
TOTAL
5,024,675
6.10%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
5,763,573
7.00%
Additional information
Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 5% threshold previously disclosed however, the disclosure obligation arose due to Morgan Stanley Co. International plc's holding in equivalent financial instruments crossing below the 5% threshold in its own right.
Notification of March 25, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Morgan Stanley
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
738,898
653,730
0
0.79%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
0
127,984
0
0.16%
0.00%
Total
738,898
781,714
0
0.95%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
3,797,476
4.61%
physical
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1,656,854
2.01%
physical
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
71,729
0.09%
physical
TOTAL
5,526,059
6.71%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
6,307,773
7.66%
Notification of March 26, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Morgan Stanley
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
653,730
437,844
0
0.53%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
127,984
3,348
0
0.00%
0.00%
Total
781,714
441,192
0
0.54%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
4,445,504
5.40%
physical
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1,411,490
1.71%
physical
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
59,519
0.07%
physical
TOTAL
5,916,513
7.18%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
6,357,705
7.72%
Additional information
Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 7.5% threshold previously disclosed however, the disclosure obligation arose due to Morgan Stanley Co. International plc's holding in equivalent financial instruments crossing above the 5% threshold in its own right.
Notification of March 27, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Morgan Stanley
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
437,844
599,606
0
0.73%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
3,348
191,680
0
0.23%
0.00%
Total
441,192
791,286
0
0.96%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
2,367,748
2.88%
physical
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1,223,158
1.49%
physical
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
59,519
0.07%
physical
TOTAL
3,650,425
4.43%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
4,441,711
5.39%
Additional information
The notification was triggered primarily due to a disposal of equivalent financial instruments resulting in Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex falling below the 7.5% threshold.
At the same time, additional thresholds were crossed as follows:
Morgan Stanley's holding in equivalent financial instruments at the component level fell below the 5% threshold.
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc's total holding fell below the 5% threshold and its holding in equivalent financial instruments fell below the 5% 3% thresholds.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc, Legal Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK), 20 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4AD, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited
Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley
Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE
Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited
Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley
Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Contacts:
INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Philip Ludwig
+32 53 333 730
investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
PRESS ENQUIRIES
Gaëlle Vilatte
+32 53 333 708
gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com