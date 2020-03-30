Altona Energy Plc - Extension of Open Offer

30 March 2020

ALTONA ENERGY PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

Extension of Open Offer

And Information on the Excess Entitlement

Due to the unprecedented circumstances the world currently finds itself in, and to give shareholders more time to deliberate during this period, the Board of Altona (Aquis Growth Market: ANR.PL (formerly NEX Growth Market)) has taken the decision to extend the closing date of the Open Offer until Thursday 23 April. If necessary, on this date and if the crisis caused by the Covid-19 virus has not abated, it will consider a further extension.

A new timetable for the Open Offer has been posted on the Company website; www.altonaenergy.com/investor_company (under Shareholder Documents).

Excess Entitlement

Following a number of enquiries from shareholders, the Board wishes to better explain the Company's needs with regards to the Open Offer and specifically the Excess Entitlement.

As the Company currently has a market capitalisation (ie the value assigned to the Company based on its current share price multiplied by the number of shares currently in circulation) of circa. £100,000, should every shareholder take up their Basic Entitlement (ie if you subscribe for the same number of shares you currently own) then the maximum the Company can raise is £100,000.

Therefore, for the Company to reach its fund raise target of £400,000, which it requires to acquire mining licence PELA 157 and to provide sufficient working capital to fund the next 6 months exploration work, it requires that shareholders who are interested in participating in the Open Offer to take up their Excess Entitlement.

The Excess Entitlement allows you to subscribe for as many shares as you wish, above your Basic Entitlement. For example, the Company's Interim CEO has confirmed a subscription of £10,000 of new shares, whereas if he were to take up only the Basic Entitlement, this figure would be just £3,021 of new shares.

If you are interested in participating it is important that you speak to your stockbroker about the Excess Entitlement and they will be able to provide further information. They will also be able to explain the possible investment risks you may face by subscribing for new shares (this information is detailed within the Open Offer Circular already posted to shareholders and available on the Company's website, under the Investor section).

We would like to reiterate the importance assigned to the success of the Open Offer as it is the only ready option that will allow the Company to progress with the acquisition of the new mining licence and tenement in South Australia, thereby allowing the Company to move into an operational phase of its development.

If you require any further information with regards to the Open Offer document, please email or call Christian Taylor-Wilkinson (Interim CEO, Altona Energy) between the hours of 9am and 5pm (Monday to Friday), on email: ctw@altonaenergy.com or Tel: +44 (0)7795 168 157.

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO

Philip Sutherland, Non-Executive Director

+44 (0) 7795 168 157

+61 (0)402 440 339 Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels



+44 (0) 20 3772 0021 Leander (Financial PR)



+44 (0) 7795 168 157

Company Information

Altona is an exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of coal assets in South Australia though the process of in-situ gasification.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to NEX (now Aquis Stock Exchange) on 1 February 2019. A copy of its admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the NEX Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.