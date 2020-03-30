Idag den 30 mars 2020 offentliggjorde Eniro AB (publ) ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingett ansökan om företagsrekonstruktion. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag observationsnoteras om det föreligger någon omständighet som föranleder en väsentlig osäkerhet avseende emittentens finansiella situation. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att stamaktierna i Eniro AB (publ) (ENRO, ISIN-kod SE0000718017, orderboks-ID 11046), preferensaktierna i Bolaget (ENRO PREF, ISIN-kod SE0004633956, orderboks-ID 88768) och obligationen (ENIRO01, ISIN code SE0011452440, trading code ENIRO01) ska observationsnoteras. Today, March 30, 2020, Eniro AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company has applied for company reorganization. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the ordinary shares in Eniro AB (publ) (ENRO, ISIN-kod SE0000718017, orderboks-ID 11046), the preference shares in the Company (ENRO PREF, ISIN-kod SE0004633956, orderboks-ID 88768) and the bond loan (ENIRO01, ISIN code SE0011452440, trading code ENIRO01) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Issuer Surveillance, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.