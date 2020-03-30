American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How Does a Real Estate IRA Help Investors Retire?

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / Does a Real Estate IRA-that is, owning real estate within a Self-Directed IRA-help people retire over a traditional account? The answer depends, according to a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina. In the recent post, American IRA noted that a Real Estate IRA can help investors generate maximum cash flow for their money-but only if investors apply experience and expertise to these investments.

Noting that real estate is like any other investment when it comes to doing due diligence and understanding the lay of the land, the post noted that real estate does have some inherent advantages that are especially appealing for retirement investors. One of these advantages is that real estate tends to serve as a hedge against inflation. As prices go up, so do real estate prices. This means that someone who owns real estate within a retirement account does not necessarily have to worry about the rate of inflation-the price of homes often goes up with inflation. This protects the real estate investor's overall nest egg.

There's also the question of cash flow. It can be difficult to invest in the stock market for dividends and trust that an investor can build up enough cash flow to retire on-at least, not without a very aggressive savings rate. But the passive income that comes with renting out a property and having it handled by a property manager is appealing to those who want to expand a retirement nest egg without adding to their overall workload. Furthermore, the ability to hold properties without actively managing them is appealing to people nearing retirement, who simply want to maximize retirement capital to have a steady flow of cash coming in.

As the article noted, holding money in a Real Estate IRA is unique territory for some people. That's why the post recommended that investors do their homework and understand how real estate works as they learn the ins and outs of a Real Estate IRA. For more information, visit www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA (472).

