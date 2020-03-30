AQSE Growth Market (NEXX) Suspension of Trading 30-March-2020 / 07:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 07:41am 30/03/2020 at the request of the company. Ganapati Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: GANP ISIN: GB00BYTQ4P91 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 55293 EQS News ID: 1010047 End of Announcement EQS News Service

