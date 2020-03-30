The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 31 March 2020 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0060336014 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Novozymes B ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 237,256,400 shares (DKK 474,512,800) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,000,000 shares (DKK 12,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 231,256,400 shares (DKK 462,512,800) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NZYM B ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11273 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=766252