Bittrex Global Launches Euros-crypto Trading with Zero Fees

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 30 2020 / Bittrex Global , a global leading blockchain technology and cryptocurrency exchange, has today announced that customers will be able to trade cryptocurrencies with EUR without trading fees on Euro markets until April 30.

Allowing customers to seamlessly trade currencies, EUR trading at Bittrex starts with the following crypto-euro pairs: BTC-EUR, ETH-EUR, USDT-EUR, BSV-EUR, and TRX-EUR. With new crypto-EUR trading pairs to be added weekly, Bittrex Global is offering European consumers who have holdings in Euros and interest in cryptocurrency the opportunity to trade without converting to USD first.

As Bittrex Global looks to innovate and diversify its offerings, with a focus on enhancing user experience, this latest addition allows for seamless payments with Euros. To ensure ease of access, customers can use credit cards, SEPA payments and other payments on ramps to access the cryptocurrency markets.

About Bittrex Global

Bittrex Global has one of the most secure trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures in the world where customers can access exciting new products. Built on Bittrex's cutting-edge technology, Bittrex Global provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is headquartered in the Principality of Liechtenstein near the financial center of Zürich.

