The Covid-19 crisis has far-reaching effects - including on the PV industry and solar installation market. The results of a survey conducted in a recent pv magazine webinar painted a picture of businesses unsettled by the pandemic but still taking orders at present.From pv magazine Germany. In most parts of Germany, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, residential rooftop PV systems are still being installed. Although social distancing measures are in place, two people can still meet and work can still take place, unlike in some other countries afflicted by the crisis. That means, a fortnight after ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...