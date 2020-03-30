P2i Signs Deal With Samsung to Protect Selected Galaxy Smartphones With Its Liquid Protection Barrier Coating

Advanced nanocoating technology enables increased reliability and liquid protection for smartphones

OXFORD, England, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P2i announced partnership agreement with Samsung that will see its Barrier nanocoating technology deployed across several smartphone designs from 2019, extending water and liquid protection to the internal components of selected Samsung Galaxy smartphones. P2i's Barrier will be deployed across other smartphone models in due course. The new agreement builds on an existing relationship between Samsung and P2i, dating back to 2014.

P2i's Barrier is a next-generation waterproofing technology that provides higher levels of liquid protection and enables manufacturers to protect the components, even after water gets into the device.

By using this approach, companies can protect the components on the Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) in the event of a spill or accidental short immersion into water.

Inkang Song, Vice President, Head of Technology Strategy Group at Mobile Communications, Samsung Electronics said: "Samsung is at the forefront of smartphone innovation and this not only extends to the performance and the aesthetics, but to ensuring our smartphones are reliable. Water protection is a key part of this, with P2i providing an advanced and trusted nanotechnology solution."

Ady Moores, CEO of P2i said: "P2i is delighted to announce that Barrier is now a part of Samsung's design on selected smartphones. P2i's Barrier increases the reliability of smartphones and other electronic devices by creating a nanoscale electrically insulating plasma coating on the PCBA. This provides liquid protection against corrosion from direct and prolonged exposure to liquids."

Barrier uses a plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) process that provides an electrically-insulated coating on the PCBA and critical components in the handset. Coating thickness / protection level can be adapted to suit the needs of the component and the technology uses a non-degrading thin nano film that lasts for the life of the device. The coating allows re-application if a repair is made or modular component replaced.

It is one of three classes of water protection offerings from P2i which provide up to and exceeding IPX8 liquid protection. The company also offers Splash-proof and Dunkable coatings to firms seeking to protect electronic equipment from liquid damage.

About P2i

P2i is the global leader in liquid-repellent nanotechnology.

P2i's patented pulsed plasma deposition process provides the highest levels of liquid repellency by delivering hydrophobic nano coatings on entire 3D products, on the inside and out. Our functional nano coatings provide protection spanning from humidity and weather, to splashes and spills and even accidental submersion. We tailor our technology to suit specific devices: their target market, performance requirements and levels of potential liquid damage they will be exposed to.

For more information, please visit http://www.p2i.com or @P2iLabs .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138150/P2i_Logo.jpg