Vaccitech to Present at Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference

OXFORD, England, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaccitech Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Bill Enright, will present an update on the Company's progress at the upcoming Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference. The presentation will include recent encouraging Phase 2 efficacy data for Vaccitech's prostate cancer therapeutic combined with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer patients. The presentation will also outline ongoing COVID-19 vaccine efforts using Vaccitech's proprietary ChAdOx1 vector.

Vaccitech is one of the few companies in the world that has data in humans demonstrating neutralizing antibodies against a coronavirus with its MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome) vaccine candidate.

Date of presentation: Tuesday, 31 Tuesday, 2020

Time: 10:00 am - 10:30 am ET

To access the presentation click here

About Vaccitech Ltd.

Vaccitech is a clinical stage T cell immunotherapy company developing treatments for cancer and infectious disease. The company's proprietary technology platform, comprising Chimpanzee Adenovirus (prime) and MVA (boost) is exceptional at inducing, boosting and maintaining CD8+ and CD4+ T cells. The Vaccitech prime-boost platform is licenced from one of the most prestigious vaccine research institutes in the world, the Jenner Institute at University of Oxford. Vaccitech currently has a Phase 2a clinical programme for prostate cancer and is poised to enter the clinic with HPV and NSCLC therapeutics. The company is backed by leading institutions including Google Ventures, Sequoia China and Oxford Science Innovation.

