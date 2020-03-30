Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) COVID-19 Update 30-March-2020 / 09:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 30 March 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Temporary closure of retail shopping centres Further to its announcement dated 26 March 2020, Arricano announces that its final shopping centre, South Gallery, has now been impacted by local government restrictions as to customer access due to the COVID-19 pandemic from 28 March until 5 April 2020. As a result, each of Arricano's five shopping centres is now affected by the quarantine introduced to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. However, hypermarkets, pharmacies and some other stores located in the shopping centres remain open for business. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 55325 EQS News ID: 1010179 End of Announcement EQS News Service

