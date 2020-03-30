Spanish clean energy company Grenergy has donated 55,000 pieces of Chinese-made personal protective equipment to the authorities in Madrid and electronics and e-mobility company BYD this month opened the 'world's largest mass-produced face masks plant,' in Shenzhen.Spanish renewables company Grenergy has made its contribution to fighting the spread of Covid-19 by donating 55,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Madrid City Council. The Madrid-based company on Friday announced 30,000 pairs of nitrile gloves, 15,000 N95 protective masks and 5,000 each of protective glasses and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...