The module giant today announced it will donate a million items of personal protective equipment to the European and Asian countries currently battling the spread of the novel coronavirus.Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar has just announced it will donate a million units of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to nations in the eye of the Covid-19 storm. The Shanghai-based company this morning announced the first 50,000 units were shipped yesterday with the help of Chinese local authorities, the Red Cross and other charities. The module giant said it would ship the PPE ...

