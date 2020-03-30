IDnow Supports German-wide Organisation "Wir gegen Corona" (We Against Corona) With Free Identification of Volunteers

MUNICH, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow (www.idnow.io), a leading provider of Identity Verification-as-a-Service solutions with more than 250 customers in Europe, supports the initiative "Wir gegen Corona" with free identity verification.

"Wir gegen Corona" is a Germany-wide initiative that helps people from risk groups to cope with their daily lives in domestic isolation. Voluntary helpers are placed on the Internet platform wirgegencorona.de and via a hotline to take over grocery shopping and other errands. To protect them from possible fraudsters, the identity of the volunteers is currently being checked manually. This can now be automated with the help of IDnow.

In order to enable the organisation to grow fast and to professionally verify ID cards, IDnow will support this process pro bono with its AutoIdent solution based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). AutoIdent is a simple, intuitive product that checks the security features of the badge and matches the ID card image with the corresponding person.

"We are very pleased and proud to support the project Wir gegen Corona. Our product makes a valuable contribution to a great initiative that helps people in need in this difficult situation," says Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow.

"To ensure that we are able to place trustworthy people, we rely on a clean identity check. Thanks to IDnow, we now have the opportunity to verify the many helpful volunteers quickly, safely and easily. This allows us to effectively prevent fraud while continuing to grow rapidly. We are very happy about the support from IDnow," says Thorsten Kud, initiator of the platform.

About IDnow

With its Identity Verification-as-a-Service (IVaaS) platform, IDnow has set out to make the connected world a safer place. IDnow's unmanipulable identity verification is used across industries conducting online customer interactions that require a high degree of security. IDnow uses Artificial Intelligence to check all security features on ID documents and can therefore reliably identify forged documents. Potentially, the identities of more than 7 billion customers from 193 different countries can be verified in real-time. In addition to safety, the focus is also on an uncomplicated application for the customer. With five out of five stars on the Trustpilot customer rating portal, the technology is particularly user-friendly.

IDnow covers a wide range of use cases both in regulated sectors in Europe and for completely new digital business models worldwide. The platform allows the identity flow to be adapted to different regional, legal and business requirements on a per use case basis.

IDnow is supported by venture capital investors Corsair Capital, BayBG, Seventure Partner, G+D Ventures and Jet A as well as a consortium of renowned business angels. Its portfolio of over 250 customers includes leading international companies from various industries such as Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, eventim, Raisin (Weltsparen), Sixt, solarisBank, Telefonica Deutschland, UBS, Western Union and wirecard as well as fintechs such as Fidor, N26, smava, and wefox.

