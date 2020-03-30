Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, March 30
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
30 March 2020
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
---------------------------------------------------------------
The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC was held on Monday 30 March 2020.
All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 19 February 2020 were passed.
The proxy votes cast on each resolution were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|FOR/
DISCRETIONARY
|AGAINST
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|ORDINARY BUSINESS:
|1.
|To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 (together with the reports of the directors and auditor thereon)
|24,220,663
|10,895
|19,367
|2.
|To approve the report on directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2019
|24,156,105
|55,729
|39,092
|3.
|To approve the Company's remuneration policy
|24,141,473
|57,868
|51,585
|4.
|To declare a final dividend of 18.39p per ordinary share
|24,238,422
|0
|12,504
|5.
|To re-elect Mr A T Copple as a director of the Company
|24,186,493
|25,089
|39,343
|6.
|To re-elect Dr L R Sherratt as a director of the Company
|24,195,770
|15,813
|39,343
|7.
|To re-elect Mr R E J Wyatt as a director of the Company
|24,193,966
|17,617
|39,343
|8.
|To elect Dr S M Yogendra as a director of the Company
|24,195,103
|18,022
|37,801
|9.
|To appoint BDO LLP as auditor to the Company in place of the retiring auditor and to authorise the audit and risk committee to determine their remuneration
|24,207,034
|20,220
|23,672
|SPECIAL BUSINESS:
|10.
|To authorise the directors generally to allot ordinary shares
|24,202,155
|23,154
|25,617
|11.
|To disapply pre-emption rights in issues of shares for cash in restricted circumstances
|24,172,382
|33,016
|45,528
|12.
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares subject to certain limits
|24,180,745
|47,448
|22,733
Resolutions 1 - 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 - 12 were passed as special resolutions.
Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.