Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

30 March 2020

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

---------------------------------------------------------------

The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC was held on Monday 30 March 2020.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 19 February 2020 were passed.

The proxy votes cast on each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION FOR/

DISCRETIONARY AGAINST VOTES

WITHHELD ORDINARY BUSINESS: 1. To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 (together with the reports of the directors and auditor thereon) 24,220,663 10,895 19,367 2. To approve the report on directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2019 24,156,105 55,729 39,092 3. To approve the Company's remuneration policy 24,141,473 57,868 51,585 4. To declare a final dividend of 18.39p per ordinary share 24,238,422 0 12,504 5. To re-elect Mr A T Copple as a director of the Company 24,186,493 25,089 39,343 6. To re-elect Dr L R Sherratt as a director of the Company 24,195,770 15,813 39,343 7. To re-elect Mr R E J Wyatt as a director of the Company 24,193,966 17,617 39,343 8. To elect Dr S M Yogendra as a director of the Company 24,195,103 18,022 37,801 9. To appoint BDO LLP as auditor to the Company in place of the retiring auditor and to authorise the audit and risk committee to determine their remuneration 24,207,034 20,220 23,672 SPECIAL BUSINESS: 10. To authorise the directors generally to allot ordinary shares 24,202,155 23,154 25,617 11. To disapply pre-emption rights in issues of shares for cash in restricted circumstances 24,172,382 33,016 45,528 12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares subject to certain limits 24,180,745 47,448 22,733

Resolutions 1 - 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 - 12 were passed as special resolutions.

Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.