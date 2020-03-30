Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.03.2020
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 30

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

30 March 2020

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

---------------------------------------------------------------

The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC was held on Monday 30 March 2020.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 19 February 2020 were passed.

The proxy votes cast on each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTIONFOR/
DISCRETIONARY		AGAINSTVOTES
WITHHELD
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
1.To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 (together with the reports of the directors and auditor thereon)24,220,66310,89519,367
2.To approve the report on directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 201924,156,10555,72939,092
3.To approve the Company's remuneration policy24,141,47357,86851,585
4.To declare a final dividend of 18.39p per ordinary share24,238,422012,504
5.To re-elect Mr A T Copple as a director of the Company24,186,49325,08939,343
6.To re-elect Dr L R Sherratt as a director of the Company24,195,77015,81339,343
7.To re-elect Mr R E J Wyatt as a director of the Company24,193,96617,61739,343
8.To elect Dr S M Yogendra as a director of the Company24,195,10318,02237,801
9.To appoint BDO LLP as auditor to the Company in place of the retiring auditor and to authorise the audit and risk committee to determine their remuneration24,207,03420,22023,672
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
10.To authorise the directors generally to allot ordinary shares24,202,15523,15425,617
11.To disapply pre-emption rights in issues of shares for cash in restricted circumstances24,172,38233,01645,528
12.To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares subject to certain limits24,180,74547,44822,733

Resolutions 1 - 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 - 12 were passed as special resolutions.

Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

