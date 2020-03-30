Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2020) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) ("Roscan" or the "Company") announces in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, new operational procedures have been implemented across the Company to protect the health and safety of its workforce and their local communities, while facilitating its ongoing exploration program at its 100% owned flagship Kandiole Project in West Mali. Roscan has donated thermal scanners, masks, sanitizers and gloves to the surrounding community and Local Mayor of Kéniéba.

Nana B. Sangmuah, President and CEO of Roscan said, "Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, their families and the local communities near where we work in West Mali, while safeguarding the interests of our shareholders. Out of an abundance of caution and community mindedness in Mali, we have enacted a plan to allow the ongoing functionality of Company personnel in their various capacities until the COVID-19 outbreak and its repercussions are better understood. We are fortunate to operate with a streamlined team that can and have been functioning remotely for several years. We expect to provide ongoing updates to all stakeholders of the Company as this fluid situation evolves."

Roscan is proceeding with exploration with a heightened level of awareness for virus-related issues as well as a response plan for quarantine and hygiene. The Company intends to continue drilling at the Project for only as long as it remains safe to do so. As such, the situation is being monitored closely by management.

Roscan has implemented rigorous control and prevention measures in order to ensure the health of our workers. The following are some examples:

• Those who do not need to be onsite are working from home.

• Onsite staff are using a thermal scanner to assess the body temperature of employees and everyone visiting our sites, as a way to be more accurate in our monitoring of "flu-like" symptoms. Anyone displaying "flu-like" symptoms or having an elevated temperature is sent home. We will follow Mali Health guidelines as they evolve for personnel who have elevated risk.

• Medical checks for any employee who has been absent from work due to displaying "flu-like" symptoms or because of a self-initiated request for sick leave.

• All visits to any of our drill sites are cancelled. Only direct employees and pre-approved contractors have permission to access our sites.

• Janitorial/Cleaning services have expanded to focus on common areas and at our camp, sanitation duties have been incorporated into routine safety checks prior to each shift commencing. Sanitizing supplies are provided to personnel so they can perform a full wipe down at the beginning of each shift.

• Strong focus on education for social distancing outside of the workplace, to keep our employees, their families and communities safe.

It should be noted on the 25 March 2020 the President of Mali stated "the Government of Mali announced there are two (please note that as of 29 March 2020 there are 18 cases of COVID-19) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mali - one case is in Bamako and one in Kayes. Both people arrived in Mali from France (March 12 and 16), and both cases are being managed by Malian health authorities.

On the same evening of 25 March 2020, he announced to the Nation the imposition of a curfew from 21:00 to 05:00 until further notice, effective from Thursday 26 March 2020 at zero hours. The President also announced the closure of land borders, except for freight and merchandise transport.

Finally, the President declared a state of health emergency, in addition to the state of emergency in Mali due to the security environment." These measures will not affect our operations at Kandiole.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

