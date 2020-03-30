JinkoSolar increases philanthropic efforts by donating one million face masks to 20 more countries

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar announced that it will increase its philanthropic efforts during the global coronavirus pandemic by donating one million face masks to 20 more countries across North America, Europe and Asia.

"Delivering fast is not easy, but we'll get it done!" said Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar. Coming after the announcement of a promised donation of one million face masks on Monday, 50,000 masks for the US was on the way. "The first shipment of masks to the US is taking off from Shanghai," Mr. Chen said.

Earlier last month, two founders of JinkoSolar, David Lee and Kangping Chen, donated 5 million RMB to medical staff on the front lines. This was the first personal donation from a renewable energy entrepreneur. JinkoSolar has stepped up its support to donate millions of face masks for countries at a time when the number of cases has been rising.

JinkoSolar invited Dr. Tianlin Gao, who had been working nonstop for 55 days at Wuhan No.3 Hospital, the center of Coronavirus outbreak, to share lessons, experiences as well as protective advice with its global employees, partners, customers and investors. The company plans to publish the audio record in its Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts.